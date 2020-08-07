Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BAYRY, FE, PRA, WFC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
Class Period: 2/2/2018 - 3/10/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 14, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wfc-2/ 

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)
Class Period: 4/26/2019 - 5/7/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 17, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pra/ 

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)
Class Period: 5/23/2016 - 3/19/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 14, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-bayry/   

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)
Class Period: 2/21/2017 - 7/21/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 28, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fe/    

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:08aMITSUI O S K LINES : Mauritius declares emergency over oil leak from Japanese ship
AQ
12:35aNew Zealand Energy Corp Announces 2019 End of Year Results
NE
12:16aGRUPO FAMSA B DE C : S&P Global Ratings baja calificaciones crediticias de emisor y emisión a ‘D' de Grupo Famsa por solicitud de bancarrota en México y Estados Unidos
PU
12:16aGRUPO FAMSA B DE C : Movimientos en la negociación de los valores representativos del capital social de Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V.
PU
12:16aGRUPO FAMSA B DE C : Credit And Debt Ratings Cut To 'D' On Bankruptcy Protection Filing In Mexico And U.S.
PU
08/07Insights on the Global Nanofiber Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
BU
08/07MEDALLION RESOURCES : Announces $1,500,000 Private Placement
PU
08/07WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Bargain-hunters look to U.S. real estate stocks as S&P nears records
RE
08/07COVID-19 IMPACTS : Scanning Electron Microscope Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Focus on Nanotechnology to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08/07Document Capture Software Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | The Growing Use of Big Data Analytics to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : 'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. judge denies bail to two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Bargain-hunters look to U.S. real estate stocks as S&P nears record..
4ERICSSON AB : Nokia's new CEO adopts wait and see strategy in 'dream job'
5FASTLY, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fastly, I..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group