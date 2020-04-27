Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BIDU, INO, NCLH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

04/27/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)
Class Period: 2/14/2020 - 3/9/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 11, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ino/

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)
Class Period: 2/20/2020 - 3/12/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 11, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nclh/

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)
Class Period: 3/16/2019 - 4/7/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 22, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bidu/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

© GlobeNewswire 2020
