Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EQT, EROS, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, La., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Class Period: 3/1/2018 - 10/24/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 20, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bud/     

Eros International Plc (EROS)
Class Period: 7/28/2017 - 6/5/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 20, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-eros/     

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)
Class Period: 8/4/2017 - 5/10/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 20, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-teva/

EQT Corporation (EQT)
Class Period: 6/19/2017 - 10/24/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 26, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
DECEPTIVE PROXY SOLICITATION, FALSE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, FALSE PROSPECTUS - on behalf of Rice Energy Inc. shareholders who held Rice shares on 9/25/17.
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-eqt/  

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11aZALANDO : to build Rotterdam warehouse to serve western Europe
RE
12:06aAutomotive Camshaft Position Sensor Market Size Worth $643.34 Million by 2023 - Technavio
BU
12:02aHong Kong rates spike on jumbo IPO, local dollar rallies
RE
12:02aTASMAN RESOURCES : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
12:01aVERTIGIS : Continues to Grow with the Acquisition of SynerGIS GIS & FM Solutions
BU
07/03OUE COMMERCIAL REIT : Proposed Merger Of Oue Hospitality Trust & Oue Commercial REIT By Way Of Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
PU
07/03MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED (ASX : MEY) Uranium Resource Base Increased by 48 Mlbs to 110 Mlbs
AQ
07/03MODERN DENTAL : (Revised) Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
07/03BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
RE
07/03Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Electronics For Imaging, Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT: how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
4XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD : XINCHENGYUE : Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from ro..
5Oil prices edge down, pressured by U.S. supply
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About