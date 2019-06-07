Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BV, FSNN, INVVY, MBNKF INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)
Class Period: shares issued either in or after the July 2018 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 14, 2019
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bv/

Fusion Connect, Inc. (FSNN)
Class Period: 8/14/2018 - 4/2/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 17, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-fsnn/  

Indivior PLC (INVVY)
Class Period: 3/10/2015 - 4/9/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 24, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-invvy/

Metro Bank, Plc (MBNKF)
Class Period: 3/6/2018 - 5/1/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 29, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-mbnkf/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25aWOW UNLIMITED MEDIA : Announces Changes to Distribution Agreement With Key Channel Affiliate
AQ
12:24aVALE : 06/07/2019 Vale on disclosure of tailings dams' information
PU
12:24aTech Giants Google, Facebook and Amazon Intensify -2-
DJ
12:21aTech Giants Google, Facebook and Amazon Intensify Antitrust Debate
DJ
12:18aKEYWORDS : Why Free Is Too High a Price for -2-
DJ
12:16aKEYWORDS : Why Free Is Too High a Price for Facebook and Google
DJ
06/08U.S., Mexico Reach Deal to Avoid Tariffs -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/07CADENCE DESIGN : John Wall to Present at Berenberg Conference in London
PU
06/07U.S.-Mexico migration deal boosts USMCA approval drive - Mexico official
RE
06/07BREAKDOWN : Domestic commercial vehicle sales take a summer hit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
2BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Ibom Air makes maiden flight to Lagos
3ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Anadarko pressed Occidental for cash, expecting investor opposition -filing
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : completes internal probe into its procurement practices
5CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Singapore's CDL makes fresh bid to buy rest of Millennium & Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About