Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BV, HL, REV of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)
Class Period: shares issued either in or after the July 2018 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 14, 2019
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bv/

Revlon, Inc. (REV)
Class Period: 3/12/2015 - 3/28/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 15, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rev/

Hecla Mining Company (HL)
Class Period: 3/19/2018 – 5/8/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hl/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27pU.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PREPARES ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION OF GOOGLE : sources
RE
11:26pMUSCAT FINANCE : Modifying its business composition
AQ
11:26pBANK NIZWA : Benchmark in islamic finance
AQ
11:26pBANK MUSCAT : Unequivocal leader
AQ
11:26pOMAN OIL MARKETING : Business briefs
AQ
11:26pAL OMANIYA FINANCIAL SER : Navigating rough waters
AQ
11:26pPANASONIC : Unmatched Performance
AQ
11:26pOMAN OIL MARKETING : Optimising performance
AQ
11:26pTAAGEER FINANCE : Sustained growth
AQ
11:26pALIZZ ISLAMIC BANK : Scaling up the value chain
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Mexico, U.S. business groups urge Trump to back down on tariff threat
2ALPHABET : U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PREPARES ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION OF GOOGLE: sources
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : Trump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
4CLASS ACTION UPDATES FOR BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf ..
5KB HOME : KB HOME : Announces Two New Communities in the Sacramento Area Now Open for Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About