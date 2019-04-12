Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAG, KHC, CTL, BPI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

04/12/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)
Class Period: 6/27/2018 - 12/19/2018; shares issued either in or after the October 2018 public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cag/.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
Class Period: 7/6/2015 - 2/21/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 25, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-khc/.

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)
Class Period: 5/10/2018 - 3/4/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ctl/.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI)
Class Period: 3/8/2016 - 3/7/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 10, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bpi/.

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

© GlobeNewswire 2019
