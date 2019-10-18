Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CC, RUHN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)
Class Period: ADSs issued either in or after the April 2019 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2019
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ruhn/   

The Chemours Company (CC)
Class Period: 2/16/2017 - 8/1/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 9, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cc/   

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10/18ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Acquisition Of Subsidiary
PU
10/18Gravitas Announces Definitive Agreement Regarding the Sale of Securities in Gravitas Ilium Corp.
NE
10/18Gravitas Announces Definitive Agreement Regarding the Sale of certain Indebtedness
NE
10/18TEXTRON 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron Inc. - TXT
BU
10/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS OSTK, WTRH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10/18ADTRAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
BU
10/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS CVET, MDP, PUMP, SNDL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS CC, RUHN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS MO, MTCH, SDC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10/18PARETEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Pareteum Corporation for Possible Securities Fraud - TEUM
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei in early talks with U.S. firms to license 5G platform - Huawei executive
2CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Statement on Vanity Fair Article
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Portuguese Only)
4PARETEUM CORPORATION : PARETEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Fot..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : G20 kicks off debate to regulate 'stablecoins' in hit to Facebook's Libra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group