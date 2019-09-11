Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)
Class Period: 5/7/18 - 8/5/19
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 11, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-iff/    

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)
Class: Aetna shares exchanged for shares of CVS in connection with the November 2018 acquisition of Aetna by CVS
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 14, 2019
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cvs/   

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)
Class Period: 10/26/2018 - 8/1/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 15, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gva/   

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS)
Class Period: 8/2/18 - 7/31/19
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 15, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ps/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:32pEDOM TECHNOLOGY : High-Reliability Quartz Crystals from Diodes Incorporated Withstand Harsh Conditions in Automotive Applications
PU
11:32pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 10/9/19 - $1.0142
PU
11:30pCATHAY PACIFIC FREEZES NEW HIRING, TO FOCUS ON COST CUTS : memo
RE
11:27pKINGFISH : KFL ex-div NAV as at 11/9/19 - $1.5231
PU
11:27pHYLEA METALS : Amended Header Appendix 3B
PU
11:27pNETFLIX : Announces partnership with dharmatic entertainment
PU
11:27pHYLEA METALS : Daily share buy-back notice – Appendix 3E
PU
11:25pYahoo Japan bids for control of fashion e-tailer Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
11:22pBARRAMUNDI : BRM undiluted ex-div NAV as at 11/9/19 - $0.7233
PU
11:14pHong Kong exchange shares fall after $39 billion takeover bid for LSE
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES : Stabilis Energy Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Resale of S..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group