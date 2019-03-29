Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, WTW, KHC, BPI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)
Class Period: 5/21/2015 - 2/20/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 26, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cvs/.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)
Class Period: 5/4/2018 - 2/26/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 3, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wtw/.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
Class Period: 7/6/2015 - 2/21/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 25, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-khc/.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI)
Class Period: 3/8/2016 - 3/7/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 10, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bpi/.

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:07aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2020 Jeep® Gladiator Launch Edition Available for One-day-only Preorders on Jeep 4x4 Day
PU
03/29EMBRAER : 2018 Form 20-F
PU
03/29Sizmek Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions
PR
03/29OTSUKA KAGU : Main events scheduled for Sunday, March 31
AQ
03/29GENEL ENERGY PLC : Appointment of Financial Advisers
PU
03/29PDG REALTY : 4Q18 Release
PU
03/29PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Filing of 2018 Form 20-F
PU
03/29ULTA INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. - ULTA
PR
03/29INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. - INGN
BU
03/29UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated - UNH
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
2GOMSPACE GROUP AB : GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its annual report for 2018 Read more
3AT&T : BREAKING NEWS: AT&T 5G Network First in the U.S. to Surpass 1 Gigabit Wireless Speeds
4EQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Announces 2018 Year-End Net Asset Value
5BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : BLACKSTONE LP : Chairman's Letter 2018

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About