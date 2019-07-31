Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS EGBN, KPTI, LB, NGHC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)
Class Period: 3/2/2015 - 7/17/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-egbn/      

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)
Class Period: 3/2/2017 - 2/22/2019 or purchase of shares issued either in or after the April 2017 or May 2018 public offerings.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-kpti/     

L Brands, Inc. (LB)
Class Period: 5/31/2018 - 11/19/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-lb/

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)
Class Period: 8/6/2015 - 8/9/2017
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-nghc/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02pInvesco Oppenheimer to Acquire Up to 11% Stake in Zee Entertainment
DJ
11:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st July, 2019
PU
10:55pMITSUI E&S : Shipbuilding Joint Venture to Commence Business Operations
PU
10:53pEISAI : to Refresh and Launch Sahne Cream After 20 Years with Mild Scent and New Package
AQ
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ASNA, PYX, RBGLY, TUSK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS CTST, EQT, FDX, FRED INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS EGBN, KPTI, LB, NGHC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51p3M SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company - MMM
GL
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:40pCISCO : A Changed Environment Requires a Changed Approach
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
2EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
3INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm outlook clouded by Huawei's smartphone gains in China
4CITIGROUP INC. : Major U.S. banks lower benchmark interest rates following Fed rate cut
5ARC RESOURCES LTD : ARC RESOURCES LTD :. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group