Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS EVH, TWOU, TXT, VAL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

2U, Inc. (TWOU)
Class Period: 2/26/2018 - 7/30/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 7, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-twou/  

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH)
Class Period: 3/3/2017 - 5/28/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 7, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-evh/   

Textron Inc. (TXT)
Class Period: 1/31/2018 - 10/17/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 21, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-txt/  

Valaris plc (f/k/a Ensco Rowan plc) (VAL)
Class Period: 4/11/2019 - 7/31/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 21, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-val/   

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18aEQUINOR : its partners make new light oil discovery in Barents Sea
AQ
12:18aGREENFIELDS PETRLM CAYMAN ISLANDS : Oil output at Azerbaijan's Gum Deniz up by 22%
AQ
12:18aEXXONMOBIL : Oil demand on average to decline by about 0.4% per year
AQ
12:18aGREENFIELDS PETRLM CAYMAN ISLANDS : Petroleum reduces sales volumes from Bahar-Gum Deniz block
AQ
12:18aPETROFAC : awarded well plugging and abandonment contract
AQ
12:18aGREENFIELDS PETRLM CAYMAN ISLANDS : Petroleum increases operating costs at Azerbaijan's Bahar-Gum Deniz
AQ
12:18aGREENFIELDS PETRLM CAYMAN ISLANDS : Gas output at Azerbaijan's Bahar field rises by 11%
AQ
12:18aTOTAL : to transfer some of its shares to Qatar Petroleum
AQ
12:18aTOPAZ ENERGY AND MARINE : Revenue of Topaz Energy and Marine up by 56%
AQ
12:18aEXXON MOBIL : Oil supply can decline by 7% with lack of investments
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan
3Papua New Guinea to investigate terms of UBS loan
4MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED : MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 31/8/19 - $1.0186
5GREENFIELDS PETRLM CORP (CAYMAN ISLA : GREENFIELDS PETRLM CAYMAN ISLANDS : Petroleum extends senior secured de..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group