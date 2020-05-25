Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS FITB, I, SERV, ZM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Class Period: 2/26/2016 - 3/6/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 8, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fitb/   

Intelsat S.A. (I)
Class Period: 11/5/2019 - 11/18/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 8, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-i/         

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
Class Period: 4/18/2019 - 4/6/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 8, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zm/          

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)
Class Period: 2/26/2019 - 11/4/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 9, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-serv/  

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:05aNew Zealand Energy Corp - Revised Financial Statements Filing Dates
NE
12:01aRECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA : ReconAfrica Operations Update During COVID-19
AQ
05/25Daimler to invest in Chinese EV battery maker Farasis' $480 million IPO - sources
RE
05/25EXCLUSIVE : Cathay Pacific's brand merger hits roadblock from China's aviation regulator, sources say
RE
05/25UPDATE1 : Japan gives up approving Avigan in May for virus treatment
AQ
05/25Walmart's Mexico unit pays scaled-down tax of $358 million after government talks
RE
05/25NEW ZEALAND ENERGY : Press Release - Revised Financial Statements Filing Dates
PU
05/25JOSEMARIA RESOURCES : Announces New Credit Facilities
AQ
05/25IMMUNOVIA PUBL : Invitation to Immunovia's Update #4 on COVID-19 Company Response
PR
05/25SYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. : Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC. : INNOVENT BIOLOGICS : Announces First Patient Dosed in A Phase 1 Clinical Trial of A..
2RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. : RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA : ReconAfrica Operations Update During COVID-..
3NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX : US company trials coronavirus vaccine in Australia
4BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data) (End of 2019; ..
5NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED : NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Goro Mine Acquisition Investor Conference Call Details
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group