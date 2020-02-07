SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS FSCT, MAT, TCNNF, WBAI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

Log in
02/07/2020 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Mattel, Inc. (MAT)
Class Period: 8/2/2017 - 8/8/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 24, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mat/

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)
Class Period: 9/25/2018 - 12/17/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 28, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-tcnnf/

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)
Class Period: 2/7/2019 - 10/9/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 2, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fsct/

500.com Limited (WBAI)
Class Period: 4/27/2018 - 12/31/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 16, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wbai/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

