Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS FSCT, MAT, TCNNF, WBAI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Mattel, Inc. (MAT)
Class Period: 8/2/2017 - 8/8/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 24, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mat/    

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)
Class Period: 9/25/2018 - 12/17/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 28, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-tcnnf/

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)
Class Period: 2/7/2019 - 10/9/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 2, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fsct/    

500.com Limited (WBAI)
Class Period: 4/27/2018 - 12/31/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 16, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wbai/    

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 12/2/20 - $0.7683
PU
12:16aELDERS : Change in substantial holding from PPT Opens in a new Window
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aKINGFISH : KFL NAV as at 12/2/20 - $1.6886
PU
12:15aAirbus and the Government of Québec become sole owners of the A220 Programme as Bombardier completes its strategic exit from Commercial Aviation
GL
12:06aGRIEG SEAFOOD ASA : Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings
PU
12:06aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Service Notice
PU
12:03aMAZDA MOTOR : 64 US vehicles get insurance group's top safety rating
AQ
12:03aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett's son helps Colombia kick cocaine curse
AQ
12:02aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : BT Expands Its Dynamic Network Services with Dell Technologies' Onsite Platforms for More Agile Operations
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 14% on Year -- Earnings Review
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America -- Reuters
4ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group