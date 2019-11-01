Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS INFY, IRBT, TEUM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Infosys Limited (INFY)
Class Period: 7/7/2018 - 10/20/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-infy/

iRobot Corporation (IRBT)
Class Period: 11/21/2016 - 10/22/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-irbt/

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM)
Class Period: 12/14/2017 - 10/21/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-teum/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Completion of the Acquisition of Three Turnkey Data Centres and Use of Proceeds from the Private Placement
PU
12:01aIIT Delhi Selects Cohesity Founder and CEO Mohit Aron for the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award
BU
11/02Guiyang Cultural Tourism Presentation Bloomed at the 2019 World Tourism Exchange China (WTE China)
BU
11/01ENERGY FUELS : Announces Q3-2019 Results
AQ
11/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras discloses E&P teaser in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin
PU
11/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras completes sale of Belem Bioenergia Brasil
PU
11/01Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources
RE
11/01Phase one trade deal with China is in good shape - U.S. Commerce Secretary
RE
11/01U.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
RE
11/01President Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources
2U.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
3Phase one trade deal with China is in good shape - U.S. Commerce Secretary
4President Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
5TWITTER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group