Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS INFY, IRBT, TEUM, UNIT INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Infosys Limited (INFY)
Class Period: 7/7/2018 - 10/20/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-infy/

iRobot Corporation (IRBT)
Class Period: 11/21/2016 - 10/22/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-irbt/

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM)
Class Period: 12/14/2017 - 10/21/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 23, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-teum/

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)
Class Period: 4/20/2015 - 2/15/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 30, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-unit/      

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33pHEBEI CONSTRUCTION : Voluntary clarification announcement
PU
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
GL
11:17pOil prices steady as U.S.-China trade deal talks seek breakthrough
RE
11:15pEXCLUSIVE : India probe finds SKF, Schaeffler, Tata Steel units colluded on bearings prices
RE
11:13pPERENNIAL ENERGY : MAJOR TRANSACTION GRANT OF WAIVER UNDER RULE 14.41(a) OF THE LISTING RULES AND DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
PU
11:08pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :GPL receives ANDA approval for Metformin Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets
PU
11:04pCEO of Australia's Westpac exits over money laundering scandal
RE
11:03pCHINA U TON : Further update on arbitration
PU
11:03pAUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
10:59pAlibaba and OneConnect take the top two positions in Blockchain Patents list and file IPO prospectuses on the same day
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
3WH GROUP LIMITED : GOING WHOLE HOG: U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars
4AMAZON.COM : Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group