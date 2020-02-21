Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS OPRA, QD INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Qudian Inc. (QD)
Class Period: 12/13/2018 - 1/15/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 23, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-qd/ 

Opera Limited (OPRA)
Class Period: 7/27/2018 - 1/15/2020, or American Depository Shares issued either in or after the July 2018 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 24, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-opra/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02/21JELD-WEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. - JELD
BU
02/21MATTEL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Mattel, Inc. - MAT
BU
02/21ANADARKO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation - APC
BU
02/21GREEN DOT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation - GDOT
BU
02/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS OPRA, QD INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
02/21HP INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. - HPQ
BU
02/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS FSCT, PTLA, TCNNF INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
02/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS SIX, SPR, SSL, WBK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
02/21Boeing Finds Fuel-Tank Debris in Two-Thirds of 737 MAX Jets Inspected So Far -- Update
DJ
02/21EU aluminium firms' dumping complaints groundless, Chinese association says
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EBAY INC. : EBAY : in discussions with multiple parties for sale of classified business
2STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. : STAR BULK CARRIERS : UPDATE ON NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES
3Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Finds Fuel-Tank Debris in Two-Thirds of 737 MAX Jets Inspected So Far -- Update
5WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group