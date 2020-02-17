Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS SIX, SPR, WBK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK)
Class Period: 11/11/2015 - 11/19/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 30, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wbk/     

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)
Class Period: 10/31/2019 - 1/29/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 10, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-spr/      

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)
Class Period: 4/25/2018 - 1/9/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 13, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-six/   

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aGSX TECHEDU : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year of 2019
PR
12:22aDP World returns to full state ownership, takes on $8.1 billion debt
RE
12:16aLeddarTech Partners with COAST Autonomous at AV20 Silicon Valley from February 26-28, 2020 to Present and Demonstrate the Role of LiDAR in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Applications
GL
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aSUZUKI MOTOR : Partial amendments to “Reference for FY2019 (The 154th Fiscal Year) First Nine Months” and “FY2019 Financial Presentation (Third Quarter)”
PU
12:12aHSBC : sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
RE
12:11aSingapore builders seek force majeure advice as coronavirus causes labour crunch
RE
12:01aInnospec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
12:01aGROVE VENTURES : Closes Second Fund with $120 Million in Commitments
BU
02/17HSBC : 2019 Net Profit Plunges 53%
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech -- Update
2RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
4GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thai pl..
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group