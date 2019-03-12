Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

03/12/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (“Bridgepoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BPI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Bridgepoint securities during the period between March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bpi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint announced that it had “determined to restate the Company’s previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and advised that those financial statements should not be relied upon, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.”  Bridgepoint stated that the process used for recording revenue for the Full Tuition Grant program portion of its student contracts “were not designed with sufficient precision,” leading to “material” accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses.  Bridgepoint also identified weaknesses in internal controls.  On this news, Bridgepoint’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 7, 2019.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bpi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Bridgepoint you have until May 10, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
