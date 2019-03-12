SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (“Bridgepoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BPI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Bridgepoint securities during the period between March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bpi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint announced that it had “determined to restate the Company’s previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and advised that those financial statements should not be relied upon, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.” Bridgepoint stated that the process used for recording revenue for the Full Tuition Grant program portion of its student contracts “were not designed with sufficient precision,” leading to “material” accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses. Bridgepoint also identified weaknesses in internal controls. On this news, Bridgepoint’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 7, 2019.

If you suffered a loss in Bridgepoint you have until May 10, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

