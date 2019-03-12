SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mattel, Inc. (“Mattel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel securities during the period between February 7, 2019 and February 15, 2019, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mat.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) demand for the Company’s products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining; (2) Mattel had an excess of product supply; and (3) consequently, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 15, 2019, Mattel revealed a disappointing outlook for 2019, mentioning a decrease in sales of Barbie and Hot Wheels. Following this news, Mattel stock dropped $3.09 per share, or over 18%, to close at $13.82 on February 15, 2019.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Mattel you have until May 6, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

