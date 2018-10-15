Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Adient plc (ADNT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Adient plc (“Adient” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ADNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Adient securities between October 31, 2016 and June 11, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/adnt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. Specifically the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that it was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

On January 17, 2018, defendants revealed that its “near-term results [were] being significantly impacted by SS&M.” Following this news, Adient stock dropped almost 10%. On January 29, 2018, Adient announced disappointing financial results for 2018’s first quarter, attributing the poor results to problems in the SS&M business, and said they were still committed to “deliver 200 basis points of consolidated adjusted EBIT margin improvement by the end of 2020” and were “examining the composition of these 200 basis points . . . . [I]f SS&M . . . is incapable of delivering the 100 to 200 basis points of improvement by 2020, we’ll look to execute other parts of – other things within the rest of our organization to offset the shortfall.” Following this news, Adient stock dropped $5.53, or about 7.6%, to close at $66.77 per share. Then on May 3, 2018, Adient revealed a $279 million net impairment charge related to the SS&M business and confessed that “the 200 basis points of margin expansion . . . is no longer going to be achievable.” Following this news, Adient stock dropped roughly 10%, to close at $55.84 per share. On June 11, 2018, Adient publicized the sudden and immediate resignation of its CEO and reduced its earnings guidance. Following this news, Adient stock dropped $8.88 per share to close at $48.10.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/adnt  or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Adient you have until December 3, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aSERCO : Exhibition uses arts to help community members affected by mental health
PU
07:48aCHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT : ruling party expels Huarong ex-chairman over suspected graft
RE
07:48aHEIJMANS : Wintrack II contract Heijmans-Europoles and TenneT terminated
PU
07:48aMORTGAGE CHOICE : Home loan demand fell in August, according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), suggesting that t…
PU
07:48aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Seeks Long-Stop Extension For Lock-Up Agreement
DJ
07:46aSEARS THROUGH THE YEARS : from watch seller to tower builder
AQ
07:46aCECONOMY : CEO Leaves With Immediate Effect; CFO Negotiating Exit
DJ
07:46aCASINO GROUP : Twelve supermarkets and hypermarkets operated by the Quattrucci family join the Casino Group
GL
07:43aJCDECAUX : Update on JCDecaux’s proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor in Australia
PU
07:43aFACC : increases sales in 1st half 2018/19 and confirms its outlook for the full year
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING : ROCHE : Kadcyla reduced the risk of disease recurring in people with HER2-positive early breas..
2SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE - SEARS CEO STEPS IN FOR BANKRUPTCY FINANCING: sources
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : STC, Nokia announce region-first LTE air-to-ground trial network at GITEX 2018
4Asian shares resume decline, Saudi tensions lift oil prices
5AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD : Australian Bauxite Ltd ALCORE Reaches 1st Milestone - December Production on Target
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.