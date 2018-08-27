Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Altice USA, Inc. ("Altice" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATUS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Altice securities pursuant or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on June 21, 2017 at $30.00 per share. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/atus.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint concerns whether Altice's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements or omitted material information, specifically regarding the Company's relationship with its parent company, Altice N.V.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/atus or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Altice you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-against-altice-usa-inc-atus-300702502.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pDNB : Share buy-back transactions on 27 August 2018
AQ
04:47pAD HOC NOTIFICATION (AUGUST 27, 2018, 2 : 30 pm cet)
PU
04:47pAMVIG : Announces 2018 Interim Results
PU
04:47pTARGET : Just Solved Every “What’s for Dinner” Dilemma With New Easy Meal Offerings from Archer Farms
PU
04:47pWEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Westar® Select Components – Moving Toward Global Harmonization
PU
04:47p(17 : 25) Important event: Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR
PU
04:47pMICRO SYSTEMATION PUBL : New XRY 7.8.1 is now available
PU
04:47pAEGON : Transamerica Entities to Pay $97 Million to Investors Relating to Errors in Quantitative Investment Models
AQ
04:47pBOYD GAMING : Blue Chip welcomes new leadership
AQ
04:46pEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Golan Heights stream closed to waders over E. coli fears
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.