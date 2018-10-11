Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

10/11/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Altice USA, Inc. (“Altice” or the "Company") (NYSE: ATUS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Altice securities pursuant or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on June 21, 2017 at $30.00 per share. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/atus.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint concerns whether Altice's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements or omitted material information, specifically regarding the Company's relationship with its parent company, Altice N.V.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/atus or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Altice you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
