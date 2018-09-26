Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a/ BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (COCP) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 19, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a/ BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COCP) and of Cocrystal’s predecessor, BioZone, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cocrystal and BioZone securities between September 23, 2013 to September 7, 2018, (the “Class Period”).  Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cocp.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cocp or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cocrystal you have until November 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pAGILYSYS : Mobile-First Technology Strategies Are on The Rise for Restauranteurs
PU
04:26pKAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : modernisiert Reiseinformationssystem in Dallas-Fort Worth.
PU
04:26pFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC192 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
04:26pIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)
PU
04:26pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : 3 Strategies for Winning the Bidding War
PU
04:26pI WANT MY CTV : Four CTV Publishers and a DSP…
PU
04:26pKONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 26.09.2018. KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. – Notice regarding the acquisition of own shares
PU
04:25pNANOTECH SECURITY : Makes 2018 Growth 500 List, Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies
AQ
04:25pZUTEC : Athanase invests in the global real estate software company Zutec
AQ
04:25pJONES ENERGY INC. : Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Requirements
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
4GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day
5TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.