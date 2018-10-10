Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Huazhu Group Limited (“Huazhu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTHT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Huazhu securities between May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/htht.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Huazhu lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) as a result, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) consequently, the Company’s goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 29, 2018, media outlets reported that Shanghai police had been alerted to a possible client data breach at Huazhu, stating that nearly 500 million pieces of customer-related information, including registration information, personal data, and booking records, had emerged in an online post.  On this news, Huazhu’s American depositary receipt price fell $1.09, or 3.13%, to close at $33.74 on August 30, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/htht or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Huazhu you have until December 7, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:05pHTEC and Harnois Sign Letter of Intent to Partner on Hydrogen Refueling Network in Quebec
NE
05:05pBANK VTB : VTB acquires Sarovbusinessbank
EQ
05:04pMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : Awarded PDH Technology Contract in Europe by INEOS
AQ
05:04pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : - 4 Fascinating Things Scientists Know About the Billions of Bacteria in Your Mouth
AQ
05:04pSTOLT NIELSEN S A : Keppel to build another two LNG carriers for Stolt-Nielsen worth around S$105 million
AQ
05:04pTREVENA LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Trevena, Inc. - TRVN
PR
05:03pWHIRLPOOL : names Martin successor as Binkley announces planned retirement as Chief Human Resources Officer after almost 35 years with the company
PR
05:03pTHALASSA : Share Buy Back
PU
05:03pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Huazhu Group Ltd. – HTHT
BU
05:02pCVS HEALTH : Justice Department approves $69 billion merger between CVS Health and Aetna, with conditions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.