SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Huazhu Group Limited (“Huazhu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTHT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Huazhu securities between May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/htht .



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Huazhu lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) as a result, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) consequently, the Company’s goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 29, 2018, media outlets reported that Shanghai police had been alerted to a possible client data breach at Huazhu, stating that nearly 500 million pieces of customer-related information, including registration information, personal data, and booking records, had emerged in an online post. On this news, Huazhu’s American depositary receipt price fell $1.09, or 3.13%, to close at $33.74 on August 30, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Huazhu you have until December 7, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

