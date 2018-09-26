Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 26, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lannett Company, Inc. (“Lannett” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  LCI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lannett securities between February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/lci.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals (“JSP”); (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable, and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 20, 2018, prior to market open, Lannett announced that its distribution agreement with JSP will not be renewed upon its expiration in March 2019.  Lannett stated that it “intend[ed] to redouble our continuing efforts to explore options for addressing our capital structure.” Following this news, Lannett's share price fell $8.15, or 60.3%, to close at $5.35 on August 20, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/lci or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Lannett you have until October 26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:30pALDAR PROPERTIES : takes complete control of Khidmah
AQ
04:30pALDAR PROPERTIES : completes successful refinancing with new 7 year US$500 million Sukuk
AQ
04:30pHONDA MOTOR : Specialists Release Comprehensive Maintenance Guide for Car Owners
AQ
04:30pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Open-Air Smart Living Lab signs new agreements and conducts multiple ground-breaking projects
AQ
04:30pWANCHAIN : Joins Hyperledger, Focusing on Blockchain Interoperability
PR
04:30pNew Cyber Solution from Munich Re Helps Protect Small and Mid-sized Businesses; Offers Turnkey Approach for Regional Insurance Carriers
BU
04:29pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : UAE’s Etisalat Facilities Management boosts services with cloud
AQ
04:29pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA CEO Carlos Torres Vila to Become Executive Chairman at Year-End
DJ
04:29pPERFECT SENSE : Unveils the Latest Generation of Brightspot, Enabling Leading Media and Brand Publishers, like Sotheby’s, to Launch New Enterprise Websites in Less Than 90 Days
BU
04:27pRYANAIR : EU orders Ryanair to meet European rules on local contracts
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
4GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day
5TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.