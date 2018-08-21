SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - October 19, 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LogMeIn, Inc. ("LogMeIn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOGM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired LogMeIn securities between March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018 ("the class period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/logm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn's business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 27, 2018, LogMeIn's CEO, Bill Wagner explained on a conference call with investors that a "combination of imperfect execution and some hangover effects of last year's merger with the GoTo business led to disappointing renewal rates." Following this news, LogMeIn stock dropped $26.60 per share or over 25% to close at $77.85 on July 27, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/logm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in LogMeIn you have until October 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

