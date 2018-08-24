Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 9, 2018

08/24/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NLSN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Nielsen securities between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/nlsn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen recklessly disregarded its readiness for, and the true risks of, privacy-related regulations and policies, including the European General Data Protection Regulation, on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen’s financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed, and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and its clients; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/nlsn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Nielsen you have until October 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
