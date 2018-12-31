SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 26, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. ("Nova" or the “Company") (NASDAQ: NVFY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Nova securities between December 3, 2015 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/nvfy.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nova overstated its purported “strategic alliance” with Shanxi Wanginq to operate as lead designer and manufacturer for all furnishings in Shanxi Wanginq’s planned $460 million senior care center in China; (2) Nova inflated its reported sales in 2016 and 2017 with Shanxi Wangqing and Merlino Lewis LLP; and (3) consequently, Nova’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/nvfy or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Nova you have until February 26, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com