Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 22, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  PDD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Pinduoduo securities  pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s July 26, 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/pdd. 

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws. 

The Complaint alleges that in the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Pinduoduo’s IPO, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s online platform; (2) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 31, 2018, and August 1, 2018, media outlets reported that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation was investigating Pinduoduo after reports of third-party vendors selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s group-discounting website. On this news, the price of Pinduoduo ADSs fell $2.28, or 10.09%, to close at $20.31 on August 1, 2018.  At the time of the filing of the complaint, Pinduoduo’s ADS price had not recovered, and traded below its Offering price of $19.00 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/pdd or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Pinduoduo you have until October 22, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pCITIZENS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pREDFIN : to Host Symposium on Race and Real Estate in Seattle on September 6
PU
04:47pGREEN LEADER : UNDP, Chinese company sign deal to develop cassava sector in Cambodia
AQ
04:47pCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : Launches Sports Betting at its Harlows and Riverwalk Casinos in Mississippi
AQ
04:47pBRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS : Announces Successful Interim Safety Analysis in Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn Therapy for ALS
AQ
04:47pDNB : Share buy-back transactions on 24 August 2018
AQ
04:47pSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Shire plc amendment
PU
04:46pGLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY : Increased Facility Size, Extended Maturity, Improved Pricing, and Asset Coverage Update
AQ
04:46pLIFEVANTAGE : CEO named to DSA Board of Directors
AQ
04:46pARC AROMA PURE AB : 180823 Further sales of oliveCEPT in Greece
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.