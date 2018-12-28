SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against YogaWorks, Inc. (YOGA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against YogaWorks, Inc. (“YogaWorks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YOGA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired YogaWorks pursuant and/or traceable to YogaWorks’ initial public offering commenced on or about August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017 (the “IPO”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/yoga.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus made materially misleading statements regarding: (1) YogaWorks’ studio-level economics and the adverse trends it faced in declining studio profitability; (2) reasons for YogaWorks’ declining revenue, including increasing corporate overhead costs; and (3) YogaWorks’ increasing corporate infrastructure costs and inability to achieve economies of scale.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in YogaWorks you have until February 25, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

