SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against YogaWorks, Inc. (YOGA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

12/28/2018 | 05:05pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against YogaWorks, Inc. (“YogaWorks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YOGA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired YogaWorks pursuant and/or traceable to YogaWorks’ initial public offering commenced on or about August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017 (the “IPO”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/yoga.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus made materially misleading statements regarding: (1) YogaWorks’ studio-level economics and the adverse trends it faced in declining studio profitability; (2) reasons for YogaWorks’ declining revenue, including increasing corporate overhead costs; and (3) YogaWorks’ increasing corporate infrastructure costs and inability to achieve economies of scale.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/yoga or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in YogaWorks you have until February 25, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
