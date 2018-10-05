Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 26, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALNY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Alnylam securities between February 15, 2018 through September 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/alny.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/alny or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Alnylam you have until November 26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:43pBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
04:41pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Evento internacional BACK 2 BUSINESS en el Museo Nacional de Bellas, organizado conjuntamente con el B20 Argentina
AQ
04:41pMACQUARIE : MEAG MUNICH ERGO KAG mbH, EIB, AG Insurance, & Macquarie Capital to discuss Infrastructure Financing in Benelux Region
AQ
04:41pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : BACK 2 BUSINESS Global Initiative hosted at Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in collaboration with the B20 Argentina.
AQ
04:41pFRIDAY 10/5 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Kmf, hy
AQ
04:41pTAB Bank Provides Technology Company in New Jersey with a $4 Million Revolving Credit Facility
GL
04:39pTesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
RE
04:39pAbandoned by Unilever, Dutch prime minister forced to reconsider tax plan
RE
04:39pTesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
RE
04:39pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : reports Q4 earnings
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares plummet to four-year lows after mirror trade report
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.