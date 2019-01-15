SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. (JASO) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. (“JA Solar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JASO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired JA Solar stock and ADS between December 11, 2017 and July 16, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/jaso.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that JA Solar investors were misled into accepting consideration from the Merger that was well below fair value for their JA Solar shares. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (1) JA Solar’s Proxy materials misrepresented and/or omitted material information that was necessary for Company shareholders to make an informed decision concerning whether to vote in favor of the Merger; (2) contrary to the representations in the Proxy, JA Solar already had plans to relist its shares in China prior to closing the Merger and its delisting from the NASDAQ; and (3) consequently, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/jaso or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in JA Solar you have until February 19, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

