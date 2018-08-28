Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - September 10, 2018

08/28/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Mercury securities between October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mrcy.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (2) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; and (3) consequently, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mrcy or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Mercury you have until September 10, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

