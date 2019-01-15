SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRGO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Perrigo between November 8, 2018 and December 21, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/prgo.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that on December 21, 2018, Perrigo issued a Form 8-K disclosing that it had received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities on October 30, 2018 stating "that IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income." Although the Company had revealed to investors on November 8, 2018 that it had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose material details. Following the news on December 21, 2018, Perrigo stock dropped roughly 25%.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/prgo or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Perrigo you have until March 4, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com