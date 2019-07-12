Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

07/12/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (“CBL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CBL securities between July 29, 2014 and March 26, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cbl.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period are alleged to have made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBL was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability; (2) CBL, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding its dishonest nature and its dishonest conduct, completely ignored its disclosure obligations; and (3) as a result, CBL’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cbl or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in CBL you have until July 16, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

