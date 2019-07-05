SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 3, 2019

NEW YORK, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (“Diebold” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Diebold securities from May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dbd.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (2) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company’s services business and operations; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 5, 2017, Diebold issued a press release titled “Diebold Nixdorf Adjusts 2017 Financial Outlook” (the “July 2017 Press Release”). The July 2017 Press Release disclosed that the Company expected a wider net loss than indicated in its prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. Diebold attributed the lowered expectations to a delay in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle. Following this news, Diebold’s stock price fell $6.40 per share, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.60 per share on July 5, 2017.

