Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Amarin Corporation plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AMRN  

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 09:02am EDT

NEW YORK, April 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amarin Corporation plc (“Amarin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  AMRN) and certain of its officers.  The class action, filed in United States District Court, District of New Jersey, and indexed under 19-cv-08423, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Amarin Corporation plc (“Amarin” or the “Company”) between September 24, 2018 and November 9, 2018 (the “Class Period”), who were damaged thereby seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Amarin securities between September 24, 2018, and November 9, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until April 23, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.  To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Amarin is a biotechnology company. Amarin’s REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study commenced in 2011.  It enrolled and followed 8,179 randomized patients, and was conducted based on a special protocol assessment agreement with the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

REDUCE-IT was the first global cardiovascular outcomes study to prospectively evaluate the effect of Vascepa, or any therapy, in adult patients with both LDL-cholesterol (“LDL-C”) controlled to between 41-100 mg/dL (median baseline 75 mg/dL) by statin therapy and various cardiovascular risk factors, including persistent elevated triglycerides (“TGs”) between 150-499 mg/dL (median baseline 216 mg/dL).  In addition, the primary prevention cohort had diabetes mellitus and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor, while the secondary prevention cohort had established cardiovascular disease.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 10, 2018, scientists that conducted the REDUCE-IT trial presented the full results of that study at the Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association in Chicago, Illinois.  In that presentation, the scientists disclosed for the first time “bad” LDL cholesterol levels rose three percent in the Vascepa patients and ten percent in the placebo patients.  Other markers of blood fat were also higher in the placebo patients.  These data raised concerns that the mineral oil placebos might be interfering with the background regimen of cholesterol-lowering statins that all the patients in the study were taking.  The 10% increase in LDL cholesterol might have led to more adverse cardiovascular events among placebo patients.

As a result of these disclosures, the price of Amarin’s common stock dropped from $21.05 per share to $15.38 per share in two trading days, a decrease of approximately 27%.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aAMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA Temporarily Grounds All Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; Cancellations Extended Through June 5
PU
10:02aRCL FOODS : Chicken farms bought by eThekwini for R15m left barren
AQ
09:59aOUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST : REIT and OUE Hospitality Trust in talks to merge - WSJ
RE
09:53aSAUDI INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : GCC-Europe shipment transit time reduced
AQ
09:45aROTORK : Intelligent Rotork Actuators Improve Wireless Functionality at UK Crude Storage Hub
AQ
09:45aTARGA RESOURCES : Closes Sale of Bakken Assets for USD 1.6 billion
AQ
09:45aMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : Signs JV Agreement with Zamil Offshore to Address MMO Market
AQ
09:45aTAG OIL : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
09:45aTOKYO GAS : Executes a HOA with Shell Eastern Trading for the Supply of LNG
AQ
09:45aKRISENERGY : Announces Upsize of Revolving Credit Facility
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to pool fleet - FT
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor denies tie-up with Tencent on driverless car software
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Wife of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn appeals to French government for help
4BAE SYSTEMS : BAE : Saudi Arabia rolls out first domestically built Hawk jet trainer
5AMGEN : AMGEN : Presents New Data At WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2019 Revealing Osteoporosis Treatment Gap In Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About