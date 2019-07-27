Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DBD

07/27/2019 | 09:00am EDT

NEW YORK, July 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Diebold Nixdorf,  Incorporated (“Diebold” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  DBD) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-06180, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Diebold securities between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Diebold securities during the class period, you have until September 3, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Diebold provides connected commerce services, software and technology to enable millions of transactions each day.  The Company’s approximately 25,000 employees purportedly design and deliver convenient, “always on” and highly secure solutions that bridge the physical and the digital worlds of transactions.  Customers of the Company include nearly all of the world’s top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top twenty-five global retailers. 

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (ii) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company’s services business and operations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 5, 2017, Diebold issued a press release titled “Diebold Nixdorf Adjusts 2017 Financial Outlook” (the “July 2017 Press Release”).  The July 2017 Press Release disclosed that the Company expected a wider net loss than indicated in its prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss.

Diebold attributed the lowered expectations to a delay in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle. 

Following this news, Diebold’s stock price fell $6.40 per share, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.60 per share on July 5, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
