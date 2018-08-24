Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Facebook, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  FB) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Northern District of California, and docketed under 18-cv-06765, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Facebook between April 26, 2018 and July 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Facebook securities between April 26, 2018, and July 25, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until September 25, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Facebook operates a social networking website that allows people to communicate with their family, friends, and coworkers. Facebook develops technologies that facilitate the sharing of information, photographs, website links, and videos. Facebook users have the ability to share and restrict information based on their own specific criteria.  As of the end of 2017, Facebook had roughly 2.2 billion active users.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was declining; (ii) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook’s social media platform with historically lower levels of monetization, such as Stories, Facebook anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall; and (iii) as a result, Facebook’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 25, 2018, post-market, Facebook announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018.  The Company reported revenues and numbers of daily and monthly active users that fell short of market expectations.  On a conference call discussing Facebook’s financial outlook, Company’s chief financial officer David M. Wehner stated that Facebook expected its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall, stating that Facebook “expect[s] currency to be a slight headwind in the second half versus the tailwinds we have experienced over the last several quarters” and that the Company “plan[s] to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of monetization.”

On this news, Facebook’s share price fell $41.24, or 18.96%, to close at $176.26 on July 26, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com 

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/24NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES : Montréal and Laval award Canada’s largest ever battery-electric bus contract to New Flyer
PU
08/24CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement 08.24.18 - News from the media
PU
08/24OVERWHELMING BUT IT CAN BE DONE : Saving for college
PU
08/24JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri defends Napoli record and says Loftus-Cheek will stay
AQ
08/24University accepted $458K from eugenics fund
AQ
08/24APNEWSBREAK : University accepted $458K from eugenics fund
AQ
08/24PARK RIDGE POLICE : Offices burglarized; tires and rims stolen off car parked in driveway
AQ
08/24MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Springfield Makes New England Debut
PU
08/24JEDINSTVO SEVOJNO : announces RSD 2.6bn in consolidated sales for 1H 2018
PU
08/24Jumei Reports Unaudited First Half of 2018 Financial Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD(ADR) : Jumei Reports Unaudited First Half of 2018 Financial Results
2JEDINSTVO A.D. SEVOJNO : JEDINSTVO SEVOJNO : announces RSD 2.6bn in consolidated sales for 1H 2018
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Springfield Makes New England Debut
4HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : PARK RIDGE POLICE: Offices burglarized; tires and rims stolen off car parked in driveway
5APNEWSBREAK: University accepted $458K from eugenics fund

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.