SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Gulfport Energy Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GPOR

04/22/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gulfport Energy Corporation (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  GPOR) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and indexed under 20-cv-02357, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Gulfport securities between May 3, 2019, and February 27, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Gulfport securities during the class period, you have until May 18, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlawfirm.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Gulfport engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the U.S.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and operations.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a material weakness existed in Gulfport’s internal control over financial reporting; (ii) accordingly, Gulfport’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (iii) as a result, Gulfport’s financial statements contained multiple misstatements; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 27, 2020, during after-market hours, Gulfport disclosed that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, “should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements.” 

Gulfport further advised investors that “the Company has reassessed its conclusions regarding its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 in light of the misstatements,” and, “[a]s a result, the Company has determined that a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting existed as of September 30, 2019, and therefore the Company has concluded that its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 were not effective.”

On this news, Gulfport’s stock price fell $0.08 per share, or 8.89%, to close at $0.82 per share on February 28, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlawfirm.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
