Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Mattel, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MAT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mattel, Inc. (“Mattel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAT) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Central District of California, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who acquired Mattel securities between February 7, 2019, and February 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Mattel securities between February 7, 2019, and February 15, 2019, you have until May 6, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Mattel purports children’s entertainment company that designs and sells toys and consumer products. Mattel’s “Power Brands” include Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and American Girl.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) demand for the Company’s products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining; (2) that the Company had an excess of product supply; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 15, 2019, the Company provided disappointing outlook for 2019, citing slowing growth in sales of Barbie and Hot Wheels. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.09 per share, more than 18%, to close at $13.82 per share on February 15, 2019, on unusually high trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24pWILH WILHELMSEN : Wilhelmsen and Airbus trial world's first commercial drone deliveries to vessels at anchorage
PU
10:19pPETREL ENERGY : EGM Presentation - Overview of merged companies
PU
10:17pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Inogen, Inc. - INGN
PR
10:14pFRONTEO : Launches AI Review Solution "KIBIT Automator" that Improves Efficiency of Document Review
PU
10:11pBOEING : Ethiopia crash may test Boeing's success in defeating U.S. lawsuits - legal experts
RE
10:09pCHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement principal financial information of jiangzhong pharmaceutical for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
10:09pCHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement principal financial information of cr double-crane for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
10:01pSprague Resources LP 2018 Form 10-K Now Available
GL
10:00pBOEING : China's steady development of domestic aircraft industry proves to be right path
AQ
10:00p58 COM : Job market doldrums deserve greater attention
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks as black box probe to start on Ethio..
2BANK OF AMERICA : HK suspends UBS sponsor license, fines it and others $100 million for IPO failures
3S&P 500 : MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Jitters Over Trade-deal Delay, Weak Chinese Data
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing groundings put U.S.-China trade-linked jet order in limbo
5RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : Gets $402 Million Radar Contract Modification From U.S. Navy

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.