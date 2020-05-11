Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Paysign, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PAYS

05/11/2020 | 08:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysign, Inc. (“Paysign” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the District of Nevada, and indexed under 20-cv-00585, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Paysign securities between March 12, 2019, and March 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Paysign securities during the class period, you have until May 18, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlawfirm.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Paysign provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The Company changed its name from 3PEA International Inc. to Paysign, Inc. on April 23, 2019. 

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Paysign’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Paysign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (ii) Paysign’s information technology (“IT”) general controls were not effective; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 16, 2020, during pre-market hours, Paysign announced that it would be unable to file its annual financial report with the SEC in a timely fashion because of an ongoing audit, advising investors that “management identified material weaknesses related to (i) assessment of internal controls over financial reporting and (ii) [IT] general controls.”

On this news, Paysign’s stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 16.85%, to close at $4.59 per share on March 16, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlawfirm.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


