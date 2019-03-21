NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPB) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Western District of Wisconsin, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between June 14, 2016 through April 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



Spectrum is a diversified global branded consumer products company manufacturing, marketing and distributing a variety of products in approximately 160 countries.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Spectrum was facing operational issues with the development of its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (2) these issues were negatively impacting production, shipping levels, and sales; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 26, 2018, Spectrum issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2018. For the quarter, Spectrum reported net income of $0.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $39.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share for the comparable period in the prior year. The same day, Spectrum also announced that Andreas R. Rouvé had stepped down as Spectrum’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Director and that David M. Maura had been named CEO, effectively immediately. Following this news, Spectrum’s stock price fell $20.50 per share, or roughly 22.10%, to close at 72.22 per share on April 26, 2018.

