SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TVTY

03/14/2020 | 09:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tivity Health, Inc. (“Tivity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  TVTY) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Middle District of Tennessee, and indexed under 20-cv-00165, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Tivity securities between March 8, 2019, and February 19, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Tivity securities during the class period, you have until April 27, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Tivity provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States.  The Company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017.

In December 2018, Tivity announced that it would acquire Nutrisystem, Inc. (“Nutrisystem”), a provider of weight management products and services (the “Nutrisystem Acquisition”).  On March 8, 2019, Tivity announced the completion of the Nutrisystem Acquisition for approximately $1.3 billion in cash and stock.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity’s Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity’s revenues; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 19, 2020, Tivity issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.  Tivity disclosed, inter alia, that its “Nutrition segment had a disappointing end to 2019,” which included “a non-cash impairment charge of $(377.1) million,” contributing to a net loss for the Company of $272.8 million in the fourth quarter.  Concurrently, Tivity announced the resignation of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Donato Tramuto, effective immediately.  Discussing the Company’s financial results on an earnings call, the Company’s interim CEO, Robert Greczyn, stated that “[a]dmittedly, the nutrition business has not worked out as well as planned since the completion of the [Nutrisystem Acquisition] in March 2019. 

On this news, Tivity’s stock price fell $10.43 per share, or 45.49%, to close at $12.50 per share on February 20, 2020. 

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
