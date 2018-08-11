Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Unum Group of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – UNM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unum Group (“Unum” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  UNM) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee, and docketed under 18-cv-00154, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Unum securities between January 31, 2018 and May 2, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Unum securities between January 31, 2018, and May 2, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until August 13, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Unum purports to provide financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company represents that its products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Unum was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (ii) Unum was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (iii) accordingly, Unum’s long-term care business loss ratio would foreseeably reach the upper 90% range; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Unum’s business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to Unum’s long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 1, 2018, after the market closed, Unum issued a press release entitled “Unum Group Reports First Quarter 2018 Results.” Therein, Unum reported that its first-quarter 2018 loss ratio for its long-term care business was a disappointing 96.6%, compared to only 88.6% for the first quarter of 2017. The first quarter 2018 loss ratio also far exceeded the Company’s earlier-stated expectation of 85-90%.

On May 2, 2018, the Company held a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results. On the call, Defendant John F. McGarry, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, elaborated on the Company’s disclosures in the May 1, 2018 press release, stating that “[b]enefits experience this quarter was driven by new claim incidence that ran much higher than expected” and “the higher loss ratio this quarter was negatively impacted by a lower level of policy terminations.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $8.12 per share, or nearly 17%, to close at $39.78 per share on May 2, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pYAYI : Still serving the people @ 49
AQ
02:18pHONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS : rewards customers
AQ
02:18pJaiz Bank to disburse $20m to SMEs
AQ
02:17pBARBADOS-BUSINESS-Chairman quits GEL following drug charge
AQ
02:17pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City beat Man Utd, Liverpool to sign Nigerian goalkeeper
AQ
02:17pWRANGLE ON ALLEGED ACQUISITION OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS : HC dismisses claim of Rs. 7.8 b by Dialog
AQ
02:17pAITKEN SPENCE : National Trust unveils ground-breaking book with Aitken Spence Printing support
AQ
02:17pKELANI CABLES : commences island-wide distribution of Kelani LED Bulbs
AQ
02:17pBAIRAHA FARMS : stands out at Pro Food Pro Pack and Agri Biz 2018 Trade Expo
AQ
02:17pL B FINANCE : LB 'Sisu Shakthi' O/L seminar series 2018 successfully conducted for 6th consecutive year
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
2INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Bet Billions That Watson Could Im..
3BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer trial
4Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday
5TATA MOTORS : TATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 92,639 in July 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.