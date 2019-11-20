Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Vivint Solar, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VSLR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 03:09pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vivint Solar, Inc. (“Vivint” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  VSLR) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Eastern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-06165, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Vivint securities between March 5, 2019 and September 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Vivint securities between March 5, 2019 and September 26, 2019, you have until December 11, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Vivint offers solar energy systems to residential customers through a direct-to-home sales model.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company engaged in fraudulent practices, including forging customer contracts; (ii) as a result, the Company’s reported sales and megawatts installed were overstated; (iii) these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (iv) as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 27, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that “28 undisclosed lawsuits . . . specifically allege Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception.”

On this news, Vivint’s share price fell $0.14 per share, or over 2%, to close at $6.55 per share on September 27, 2019, on unusually high trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:36pMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : has skills to build Airbus wings - CEO
RE
03:35pCOBB EMC : breaks records for reliability, low rates and customer satisfaction
PR
03:34pTIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL : Declares November 2019 Dividend
AQ
03:33pCOINME : Expands Bitcoin Purchase Network by Adding Coinstar Kiosk Locations in Denver
PR
03:32pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zendesk, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ZEN
GL
03:32pPRATT & WHITNEY : to Open New Facility Dedicated to Ceramic Matrix Composites
PR
03:31pGlobal Automotive Telematics Market 2018-2022 | 18% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
03:29pET CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Energy Transfer LP
PR
03:28pOil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
03:27pOil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal may not be completed this year - trade sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group