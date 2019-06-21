SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2019

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMED) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rmed.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) that the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) that the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) that, as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) that, as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) that the Company’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) that, as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rmed or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Ra Medical you have until August 9, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

