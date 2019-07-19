SHAREHOLDER ALERT -  Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 9, 2019

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Verb Technology Company, Inc. (“Verb” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Verb securities from January 3, 2018 and May 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/verb.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that on January 3, 2018, Verb revealed a purported agreement with Oracle America, Inc. (the “Oracle Agreement”) and filed Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission omitting the text of the agreement itself. The complaint continues to allege that throughout the Class Period, Verb continued to hype this relationship. During this time, Verb stock price increased over 200% up from $0.12 per share on January 3, 2018 to $2.70 on April 19, 2018.

Then on April 23, 2018, Verb revealed the actual terms of the Oracle Agreement through the filing of a Form 8-K. The complaint alleges that the terms of the agreement exposed that the prior representations regarding the scope of the relationship with Oracle were materially misleading. Following this news, Verb stock dropped 43% from the previous week to close on April 30, 2018 at $1.54 per share. The stock continued to drop and and closed at $3.04 per share on April 20th.

If you suffered a loss in Verb you have until September 9, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.

